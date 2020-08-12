BBNaijaLockdown: Here are three reasons we love Brighto

By Preye Campbell

From the pastor memes on Twitter to the regular counsellor we have come to see on our screens, Brighto has shifted into different personality facets.

It is refreshing to see that, in this year’s Ultimate Love-themed Big Brother Naija edition, Brighto’s contributions to this current season has seen all of us wondering who he really is. To some of us, the 29 year old sailor from Edo has remained level-headed in the game, minds his business and does not get into complicated entanglements like the other housemates. To others, Brighto is using the love moments in the house to build his strategy. After all, they all seem to run to him for advice in the end.

While we are still divided in our opinions about this interesting character, here’s three times Brighto showed you should be paying more attention to him.

1. The Party Monster

Take off your shirt when the groove hits hard. That’s the Brighto motto. Saturday night parties are made memorable in Biggie’s house simply because they are the nights before eviction. The tension in the house basically dissipates on the dance floor and housemates know that a good time is needed as someone could be leaving the house soon. Brighto has made things even more memorable with his gyrations at the parties. Week one and week two saw our ‘pastor’ possessed by a different kind of spirit. He takes his shirt off at will and teaches us just how to have a good time in the midst of tension.

2. The Counsellor

Nothing seems to go on in the house without Brighto’s notice. And that could be possible because he is the one who sets the play for the happening in the first place! From time to time, we see Brighto giving all kinds of advice. And we can thank or blame him for telling a certain housemate to ”apply pressure” to his love interest.

3. The Gamer

The game is the priority in the house. That is the reason for the housemates coming into Big Brother Naija in the first place. But with Brighto comes that lack of understanding as to what his true game plan is. And Dorathy’s tea-spilling moment on Day 22 proves our point that Brighto is up to something.

I start with Brighto’s revelation to Ebuka on Sunday that there was indeed a love triangle between Ozo, Nengi and Dorathy. Dorathy, as expected, didn’t take that revelation well. But it was Brighto who later approached her the following day to apologise. Now, it looks like there is a twist in that plot as Dorathy told regular gossip partner Lucy that she ‘wanted to kiss Brighto’ at the Saturday night party. She even hit us harder when she said that Brighto told her he told Big Brother in a diary session that he loves her. Whether that was real or because of the kiss talk remains to be seen.

And Dorathy later said our minds; “Brighto is trying to play a game and I’m just watching.”

With Brighto, we can’t be too sure what the next move will be. We can only sit back and enjoy the ride.