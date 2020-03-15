#BBNaija’s Mike and Mercy are winners of this year’s AMVCA ‘Best Dressed’ sponsored by Amstel Malta

For the first time in the history of the Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards (AMVCA), a special non-film awards category was created for the Best Dressed attendees at the event. In line with its promise to give consumers front row seats to the awards, Amstel Malta, Nigeria’s premium malt drink and official sponsor of the AMVCA, sponsored the ‘Best Dressed’ category at the awards ceremony, which held on March 14, 2020 at Eko Convention Center.

Mike Edwards and Mercy Eke, stars of Big Brother Nigeria 2019 bagged the first ever best dressed award at the AMVCA as best dressed male and best dressed female. In recognition of their outstanding appearance, they were rewarded with a shopping voucher worth N500, 000 each from any Nigerian Designer of their choice.

This announcement was made by Onyinye Elochukwu, Brand Manager, Amstel Malta and ‘Mai Atafo, Creative Director, ATAFO’ after the collation of online voting polls from the fans and viewers of the AMVCA, who were the sole deciders of the winner of the best dressed category.

Mike wore a custom made velvet embellished tux by ‘The Way It Fits’ and boots by David Wej while Mercy wore a blue dress by Donamatoshi.

 

We are guessing these winning duo aren’t done blowing our minds.

