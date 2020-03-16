Rwanda confirms first case of Coronavirus, Europe now epicentre of Coronavirus pandemic – WHO – 5 Things that Should Matter Today

Rwanda confirms first case of Coronavirus

Rwanda has confirmed its first case of coronavirus, becoming the 19th African nation to register a positive case of the COVID-19 virus, the Health Ministry said over the weekend

The ministry said an Indian citizen who arrived in the East African nation from Mumbai on March 8 tested positive for the virus after he presented himself to a health facility on March 13.

PDP behind plot to humiliate Oshiomhole out of office – Governor Uzodinma

Governor Hope Uzodinma of Imo has alleged that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is behind the plot to humiliate and remove Adams Oshiomhole as national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The APC Governor who stated that there are laid down rules on removing party officials which has not been followed, warned those he accused of working against the party to desist from dropping the name of President Buhari to achieve their “wicked plan”.

Europe now epicentre of Coronavirus pandemic -WHO

The World Health Organization has warned that Europe has now become the “epicentre” of the world’s coronavirus pandemic. Speaking at a news conference in Geneva on Friday, WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus noted out that the continent has reported more infections and deaths from COVID-19 than the combined rest of the world, apart from China.

Watch the teaser for Kunle Afolayan’s ‘Citation’

Tinubu faults move to oust Oshiomhole

National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Asiwaju Bola Tinubu has broken his silence on moves to oust National Chairman of the party, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole. Faulting the moves, Tinubu said those behind them are infected by “the 2023 virus”.