BBnaija’s Rico Swavey dies after fatal car crash

Big Brother Naija reality star Patrick Fakoya, popularly Known as Rico Swavey has died.

Fellow reality stars Alex Asogwa and Tobi Bakare confirmed this in Twitter posts on Thursday, October.

Rico Swavey was placed on life support after he was involved in a ghastly motor accident.

Recall that his colleague, Alex Asogwa had called for prayers, stating that Rico was in a critical stage and doctors are battling to save his life.

Rico was involved in the auto crash in the early hours of Tuesday, October 11, 2022.

May his soul rest in peace.

