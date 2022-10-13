Experience the New Flirt Vodka

Flirt Vodka, one of the most iconic brands of vodka available in several markets worldwide launched a new bottle design, as part of its commitment to continuously create a unique experience for its esteemed customers.

The new Flirt bottle design unveils a complete upgrade of the bottle and label which comes in a modernized trendy design whilst maintaining its great, exquisite taste and quality. The new bottle and label design stands out with its bold features that speaks quality and purity. The new bottle comes with a broader and more outstretched shoulder-like design which indicates a symbol of the brand’s virile character.

This new look and feel is in line with Flirt’s mission to consistently remain relevant to its consumers, creating unmatched feelings of purity and true emotions for young and upwardly mobile Nigerians.

Flirt Vodka is made from crystal clear water and selected wheat grains produced from Bulgaria. It was specially designed as a perfect combination of quality distillate in a unique bottle shape for young adults with urban culture inspiration.

Flirt Vodka comes in 4 sizes (3L, 1L, 25cl, 20cl) and available in 5 exciting variants (Chocolate, Raspberry, Green Apple, Silver Filtered, Caramel). So no matter your preference or taste, there’s definitely a Flirt for you.

Follow Flirt Vodka on Instagram for more experiences of the new Flirt Vodka.

