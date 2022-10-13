2023 Elections: Re-elect us so we can continue the great work we’re doing – Sanwo-Olu; I want world’s best athlete award – Tobi Amusan | 5 Things That Should Matter Today

2023 Elections: Re-elect us so we can continue the great work we’re doing – Sanwo-Olu

Gov. Wike sets up flood taskforce, approves N1bn for relief materials

I want world’s best athlete award – Tobi Amusan

NDLEA seizes 179.102 kilograms of illicit drugs in Ebonyi

Soludo imposes N100,000 levy for pasting of burial posters, banners

Across Nigeria’s 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, these are the five top Nigerian news stories you shouldn’t miss:

2023 Elections: Re-elect us so we can continue the great work we’re doing – Sanwo-Olu

On Wednesday, Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu kicked off his campaign at the Ninth Ehingbeti Summit in Lagos, stating that he is the best candidate for governor in the state based on his administration’s track records over the last three and a half years in accordance with the THEMES development program for Greater Lagos.

Sanwo-Olu referred to some of his opponents in the Lagos State governorship election on March 11, 2023 as “noisemakers” and stated that, when the time came, men will be separated from children.

Sanwo-Olu spoke at the closing ceremony of the ninth Ehingbeti Summit, which took place at the Eko Hotels on Victoria Island in Lagos.

Sanwo-Olu, speaking about the 2023 governorship elections in Lagos State, expressed confidence that the people of Lagos State will re-elect him in the upcoming election.

The Governor said, “Today is the day that INEC officially flagged off campaigns for governorship and House of Assembly elections. And there is no better time for me to do my official flag-off than at an economic summit like this where we are talking about our city, our people, and Greater Lagos. What we are talking about is real; people can feel and they can see it.

“Some people can come here to claim anything. Some candidates would go about and make a lot of noise. They don’t even know what governance is all about. We have done a lot and people can feel it. People know this is a government that works for them.

”It is not about us; it is really to create that enabling environment for them (the citizens) to do well. Lagos State has witnessed prosperity in the last three and half years even in the COVID environment and that is the trajectory in which we want to continue. So, tell the noisemakers that after the noise, there would be calm and Lagosians will truly understand what we are talking about.”

For me, there can never be any better campaign; there can never be any better conversation and there can never be any better means of showing and showcasing what this government has done for the past three and half years than what you all have seen here in the last two days.

“I want to tell all Lagosians that it is as clear as day and night. Of course, there are a lot of people on the bill. There are a lot of noisemakers on the bill. There are a lot of other people that don’t even know their right from the left on the bill.

“I know there are a lot of other people that are out and shouting. Let them shout but after the shouting, there would be calmness because indeed you Lagosians know the right thing to do. And you will do the right thing by voting for us and re-elect us to continue with the great work that we’re doing.”

Gov. Wike sets up flood taskforce, approves N1bn for relief materials

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has set up a taskforce to coordinate the distribution of relief materials to communities affected by flood in the state.

The relief materials are for flood victims in Ahoada West and Ogba/Egbema/ Ndoni Local Government Areas of the State.

Members of the taskforce are expected to meet with the governor on Thursday at the Government House in Port Harcourt.

The governor also approved the sum of N1bilion for the relief materials to the affected communities.

While empathizing with victims of the flood the governor said the approved fund is for vulnerable families “particularly in Ahoada West and Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni Local government areas, which are the most impacted areas in the State, to cope with the devastating flood water which has inundated homes, farmlands and forced residents of affected communities to relocate to safer places”.

The Permanent Secretary, Special Services Bureau (SSB) in the Office of the Secretary to the Rivers State Government, Dr. George Nwaeke, will serve as the chairman of the Taskforce, while, for Commissioner for Social Welfare, Inime Aguma, is the Secretary.

I want world’s best athlete award – Tobi Amusan

World 100m hurdles champion and record holder Tobi Amusan is delighted to have been nominated for the Women’s World Athlete of the Year 2022 award.

The 25-year-old is among the 10 women athletes released Wednesday morning by World Athletics as nominees for the award.

Amusan has had a fantastic 2022, breaking the 100m hurdles world record on her way to winning gold at the World Athletics Championships in Oregon in a time of 12.12 seconds.

She backed up that performance by striking gold again at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, before retaining her Diamond League Trophy in Zurich in a new meet record of 12.29s. The previous record, which stood for 22 years, was held by American legend, Gail Devers.

Amusan, who last year made history as the first Nigerian in the Diamond League era to win the Diamond Trophy, also made history at this year’s Commonwealth Games, when she became the first Nigerian track and field athlete to successfully defend a Commonwealth Games title and the first to win gold in two Commonwealth Games.

Amusan is also the African champion and record holder after retaining her title in Mauritius in June.

Read also: Tobi Amusan, one of two Africans nominated for the Women’s World Athlete Award

The athlete, in a post on social media, said she was honoured to be nominated for the glamorous award, adding that she would love to win it.

“I’m short of words! Through the grace of God, I have achieved so many firsts by a Nigerian’ and this is yet another one,” Amusan posted on her Facebook page.

“I’m so honoured to be selected as a World Athlete of the Year nominee and the first Nigerian ever to reach this height. I have twice been named Nigerian Athlete of the Year by Athletic Heat platform, but this is my first international nomination and I want us to win it!”

A three-way voting process will determine the finalists.

The World Athletics Council and the World Athletics family will cast their votes by email, while fans can vote online via the World Athletics social media platforms.

Individual graphics for each nominee will be posted on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube; a ‘like’ on Facebook, Instagram and YouTube or a retweet on Twitter will count as one vote.

The World Athletics Council’s vote will count for 50 per cent of the result, while the World Athletics Family’s votes and the public votes will each count for 25 per cent of the final result.

Voting for the World Athletes of the Year closes at midnight on Monday October 31.

At the conclusion of the voting process, five women and five men’s finalists will be announced by World Athletics.

The winners will be revealed on World Athletics’ social media platforms early December.

NDLEA seizes 179.102 kilograms of illicit drugs in Ebonyi

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Ebonyi Command, yesterday said it seized 179.102 kilograms of different illicit drugs between January and September 2022 in the state.

Disclosing this to Journalists in Abakaliki, the State Commander, Mr Iyke Uche added that the seizures were made in various locations, including rural communities.

Uche explained that the confiscated drugs include: cannabis Sativa, tramadol, Flunitrazepam, Tramadol, Methamphetamine, popularly known as “Mkpurummiri, and other illicit substances.

He said that a total of convicted suspects were 27 within the period under review.

The Commander who decried the abuses among persons in the state noted that such dangerous substances could harm the health of the user.

“We have recorded tremendous successes from January to September; we have seized over 179.102 kilograms of different illicit drugs from dealers.

“Though, Ebonyi is not a drug-producing state; there are no laboratories and drug plantations but they consume them at a low rate. There are dealers but very low.

“In the period under review on seizure of drugs, cannabis Sativa is 12.906 kilograms; designer drug, 0.023, Flunitrazepam 0.023 amongst others,” he explained.

Uche assured that the Agency’s operatives in the state were committed to fighting drug abuse and trafficking.

He commended the support of the state Governor, David Umahi, and expressed satisfaction with the synergy between the NDLEA and other security agencies in the State.

“The fight against drug abuse and trafficking should not be left in the hands of the NDLEA alone; parents should always monitor their children.

“We are working with the state government and other stakeholders to tackle drug abuse, including the abuse of methamphetamine, popularly known as mkpurummiri,’’ he said.

Soludo imposes N100,000 levy for pasting of burial posters, banners

Anambra State Governor, Professor Chukwuma Soludo, has announced payments by families burying their loved ones, before they can paste posters of the deceased.

A letter by the Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Anambra State Signage and Advertisement Agency, Mr Tony Odili Ujubuon͂u, communicating this to community leaders was sighted by DAILY POST.

The letter stated a tax of N100,000 for display of burial banners across the state, and varying amounts for posters and other sizes of banners.

The letter to the national chairman of Anambra State Association of Town Unions (ASATU) read: “The tariff below serves as a guide to what is payable; sizes, description, amount and duration of the taxes are: 4 X 6FT N5,000 for 2 weeks; 8 X 10FT N20,000 for 2 weeks; above 10FT square are N100,000 monthly; and N5000 for posters for 2 weeks.

“Note that directional signs leading to the venue which can come in 1x 2ft size will not be charged. It is also important to bear in mind that after the duration of this period, any such board that is left standing will attract a penalty in the sum of the amount initially paid. This penalty is paid weekly.

“The Agency, in fulfillment of its statutory obligation, is not unmindful of the menace associated with non-commercial adverts that have literally occupied our out-of-home space. These adverts come in the form of obituary, religious, wedding and sundry flex, banners and posters.”

The agency said the reason for this was to curb the level at which people deface the environment, which has become a threat to the aesthetics of communities.

It said it will work with the town union to collect payment and also enforce it, adding that Soludo has the resolve of making Anambra a liveable city.”

The agency said communities, villages, hamlets, kindreds, churches and town unions would be alerted of the latest development.

Addressing the national chairman of ASATU in the letter, Ujubuonu said: “We have written to you because we have always regarded you as progress partners in the development of Anambra State.”