#BBNaijaS7: Amaka evicted in new Big Brother twist

Big Brother Naija season 7 housemate, Amaka, has been evicted from the show, following a nomination twist in the house on Monday evening.

Big Brother had asked all the housemates to nominate two fellow contestants for immediate eviction and Amaka got the highest nominations.

Biggie announced Amaka’s eviction to the housemates at the lounge, following their nominations.

She wasn’t called to the stage for the last conversation with the show’s presenter, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, which led some fans to speculate that the eviction might be a hoax.

Additionally, Big Brother does not make eviction announcements because Ebuka is responsible for doing so.

Amaka would, however, be the eighth housemate eliminated from the show if the eviction turns out to be legitimate.

After the eviction, all of the housemates—aside from Dotun, who was elected Head of House earlier on Monday—were once more under consideration for eviction this week.

Christy O, Cyph, Khalid, Ilebaye, Kess, and Pharmsavi have so far been booted off season 7 of the reality television series.

Beauty Tukura, the former Miss Nigeria, was eliminated from Big Brother after receiving three strikes for violating the house rules.

On Sunday, one of the fake housemates, Modella, left the show when it was made known to the other housemates that she was a fake housemate

Tags: , ,

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may also like

Joshua Ononose August 29, 2022

#BBNaijaS7: Week 5 Live Eviction Show

As the race for the N100 million grand prize continues, all Big Brother Naija Season 7 Housemates were put up ...

Joshua Ononose August 23, 2022

Chomzy becomes the first Level-up female HoH, appoints Eloswag to be her deputy #BBNaijaS7

Chomzy, a housemate on Big Brother Naija’s seventh season, emerged as the Head of House for week five. She is ...

Joshua Ononose August 22, 2022

BBNaija 2022’s Week 4 live eviction show, Voting results and percentages #BBNaijaS7

The five BBNaija Level-up housemates who were up for eviction in Week 4 of Big Brother Naija Season 7 were ...

Joshua Ononose August 17, 2022

Adekunle and Shegzz nearly come to blows over food #BBnaija

On Tuesday night, level two housemates Sheggz and Adekunle nearly got into a fight over what appeared to be food. ...

Joshua Ononose August 15, 2022

Will Daniella be able to cope now that Khalid has been evicted from the house? #BBNaijaS7

On Sunday night, the second live eviction show for Big Brother Naija season 7 took place, and two housemates were ...

Joshua Ononose August 13, 2022

Groovy finds comfort in the arms of Phyna, few days after his heartthrob was disqualified #BBNaijaS7

Last night saw things get a little steamy between Groovy and Phyna. After lights out, the housemates were observed cuddling ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail