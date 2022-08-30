BBNaijaS7: Amaka evicted in new Big Brother twist

Big Brother Naija season 7 housemate, Amaka, has been evicted from the show, following a nomination twist in the house on Monday evening.

Big Brother had asked all the housemates to nominate two fellow contestants for immediate eviction and Amaka got the highest nominations.

Biggie announced Amaka’s eviction to the housemates at the lounge, following their nominations.

She wasn’t called to the stage for the last conversation with the show’s presenter, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, which led some fans to speculate that the eviction might be a hoax.

Additionally, Big Brother does not make eviction announcements because Ebuka is responsible for doing so.

Amaka would, however, be the eighth housemate eliminated from the show if the eviction turns out to be legitimate.

After the eviction, all of the housemates—aside from Dotun, who was elected Head of House earlier on Monday—were once more under consideration for eviction this week.

Christy O, Cyph, Khalid, Ilebaye, Kess, and Pharmsavi have so far been booted off season 7 of the reality television series.

Beauty Tukura, the former Miss Nigeria, was eliminated from Big Brother after receiving three strikes for violating the house rules.

On Sunday, one of the fake housemates, Modella, left the show when it was made known to the other housemates that she was a fake housemate