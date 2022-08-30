HBO’s House of the Dragon Is Now Streaming On Showmax

The next 9 weeks are about to get super exciting for fans of the fantasy series, Game of Thrones, as House of the Dragon is now available on Showmax in Nigeria.

Fans are in for an interesting ride into 200 years before the rise of the Queen of Dragons, Daenerys Targaryen with this prequel. The first episode broke HBO’s viewing records, with almost 10 million fans watching the epic fantasy.

Based on the 2018 book Fire & Blood by George R.R. Martin, House of the Dragonis a new series set centuries before the events of Game of Thrones, and chronicles the  time when the Targaryen family reigned supreme with fearsome dragons as their enforcer.

King Viserys 1 is played by Paddy Considine, while Queen Aemma is played by Sian Brooke. Prince Daemon Matt Smith plays Prince Daeom Targaryen, the younger brother to the king, a fierce warrior and dragon rider, Emma D’Arcy plays Princess Phaenyra Targaryen, who is in awe of Prince Deamon and all he does.

Fans can also expect to meet members of the House of Veleryon, who dominate the seas. Lord Corlys Velaryon is played by the enigmatic Steve Toussaint.

The entire seasons of Game of Thrones is available on Showmax for fans to binge-watch and relive old memories while awaiting new episodes of House of the Dragon.

The first episode of House of Dragon is currently streaming on Showmax. New episodes arrive on the platform every Monday, same time it drops in the US.

Download the Showmax app from the iOS or Android store and subscribe for as low as ₦1,200 for a month to enjoy the series and thousands of others like it. If you are an MTN subscriber, you can sign up for Showmax using your airtime by dialling *447*2*2# and following the prompts.

Watch  House of the Dragon on Showmax:

https://www.showmax.com/eng/tvseries/hfapvja2-house-of-the-dragon

