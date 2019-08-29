Be excited! The 4th edition of the SME100 Africa 25 Under 25 Awards is at hand

The fourth edition of the 25 Under 25 Awards is here.

The 25 Under 25 Awards is an annual award by SME100 Africa to identify, recognise, celebrate and encourage some of Nigeria’s most innovative young entrepreneurs in various industries. Industries to be celebrated include:

  • Active Citizenship and Government engagement
  • Agriculture
  • Arts and Culture
  • Beauty and Make-up
  • Creative writing and Content creation
  • E-commerce
  • Education
  • Energy and Sustainability
  • Environment and Interior decor
  • Event planning
  • Fashion
  • Finance and Fin tech
  • Food and Drinks
  • Health and Skin care
  • Hospitality and Tourism
  • Manufacturing and Logistics
  • Media and Communications
  • Music
  • Performing Arts
  • Photography
  • Professional Services
  • Social Entrepreneurship
  • Software and Design
  • Sports
  • Technology

 

The Awards started in 2016, over 100 young entrepreneurs including Florence Otedola (DJ Cuppy), Joshua Chibueze, Yasmin Bello-Osagie, Tuke Morgan just to mention a few have been identified and recognised for their outstanding work and contributions towards society as an entrepreneurs.

This year, on the 31st of August 2019, the awards ceremony will hold at Terra Kulture. The event will feature various artistes and celebrities such as Akah Nnani, Mimi Onalaja, Uru Eke, Tomike Adeoye and many more.

 

