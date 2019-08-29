Be excited! The 4th edition of the SME100 Africa 25 Under 25 Awards is at hand

The fourth edition of the 25 Under 25 Awards is here.

The 25 Under 25 Awards is an annual award by SME100 Africa to identify, recognise, celebrate and encourage some of Nigeria’s most innovative young entrepreneurs in various industries. Industries to be celebrated include:

Active Citizenship and Government engagement

Agriculture

Arts and Culture

Beauty and Make-up

Creative writing and Content creation

E-commerce

Education

Energy and Sustainability

Environment and Interior decor

Event planning

Fashion

Finance and Fin tech

Food and Drinks

Health and Skin care

Hospitality and Tourism

Manufacturing and Logistics

Media and Communications

Music

Performing Arts

Photography

Professional Services

Social Entrepreneurship

Software and Design

Sports

Technology

The Awards started in 2016, over 100 young entrepreneurs including Florence Otedola (DJ Cuppy), Joshua Chibueze, Yasmin Bello-Osagie, Tuke Morgan just to mention a few have been identified and recognised for their outstanding work and contributions towards society as an entrepreneurs.

This year, on the 31st of August 2019, the awards ceremony will hold at Terra Kulture. The event will feature various artistes and celebrities such as Akah Nnani, Mimi Onalaja, Uru Eke, Tomike Adeoye and many more.