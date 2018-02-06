The Big 5: Okorocha wants Buhari to reply Obasanjo’s letter, Police declare IBB’s spokesman wanted, and other top stories

These are the top five Nigerian stories you should be monitoring today.

The Inspector-General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, has declared Kazeem Afegbua, spokesperson to former dictator, Ibrahim Babangida wanted over the statement he issued on his behalf.

In a letter signed by Afegbua, Babangida advised Nigerians to do away with analogue leaders and embrace those of the digital age.

However, in another letter, the former leader said the letter was the personal opinion of his spokesman.

Maryam Sanda, who allegedly stabbed her husband, Bilyamin Bello, to death on November 19, 2017, says she is three months pregnant.

She spoke at the resumed hearing of the case against her at the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory, Jabi, Abuja, through her counsel, Mr. Joseph Daudu (SAN).

Daudu informed the court of the development on Monday while moving a fresh bail application which he filed on her behalf.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission recovered stolen funds totalling N473.065bn in 2017, the Acting Chairman of the commission, Mr. Ibrahim Magu, told the House of Representatives on Monday in Abuja.

Magu said this when he appeared before the House Committee on Financial Crimes to defend the agency’s 2018 budget proposals and review the performance of the 2017 allocations.

Imo State Governor Rochas Okorocha has urged President Muhammadu Buhari to take a dignified stand by replying the letter by former President Olusegun Obasanjo.

Okorocha said remaining silent after the letter would amount to acquiescence.

A regional meeting of the World Medical Association (WMA) has ruled out euthanasia and physician-assisted suicide as options for terminally ill patients in Africa.

The Nigerian Medical Association (NMA), which hosted a regional meeting of WMA, comprising five national associations from Africa, resolved that mercy killing of any sort as a practice in medicine was “in conflict with the physician’s oath” which prohibits physicians from using medical knowledge to violate human rights and liberties even under threat.

And now, news from around the world…

The US Defense Department was forced to correct several mistakes in its Nuclear Posture Review after an initial version of the report released last week labeled Taiwan as part of China and included the disputed Kuril islands in a chart depicting Russia.

A copy of the report was temporarily removed from the DOD website over the weekend after the Taiwan error was pointed out by the Japan Times.

“There was an error printed in the 2018 Nuclear Posture Review,” a Pentagon spokesperson told the Times on Saturday.

The House Intelligence Committee voted unanimously Monday evening to make public the Democratic memo rebutting GOP allegations that the FBI abused surveillance laws, the committee’s top Democrat said, a move that will put the issue back on President Donald Trump’s desk this week.

President Donald Trump accused the House Intelligence Committee’s top Democrat Monday of criminally leaking sensitive information.

Trump’s tweet comes as Democrats push to release a memo expected to rebut a Republican document of alleged FBI surveillance abuses.

“Little Adam Schiff, who is desperate to run for higher office, is one of the biggest liars and leakers in Washington, right up there with Comey, Warner, Brennan and Clapper! Adam leaves closed committee hearings to illegally leak confidential information. Must be stopped!” Trump tweeted.

The US Pentagon’s Defense Logistics Agency (DLA) is missing documentation for how it spent hundreds of millions of US dollars, a new audit finds.

The firm Ernst and Young found the agency could not account for $800m (£572m), according to Politico.

The money was reportedly used for military construction projects and computer systems.

The British-born actor John Mahoney, who played Martin Crane in the US sitcom Frasier, has died aged 77.

He died on Sunday while in hospice care in Chicago.

Mahoney enjoyed a distinguished career in theatre, winning a Tony award, and had a long list of film and TV credits.