Today’s Noisemakers: Ayodele Fayose, Adeyanju Deji, Donald Trump, others

Every day on the Nigerian internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we read their rants, opinions, perspectives on political and social matters, etc. Sometimes, they are just downright ridiculous. We make it our job to take down the names of these noisemakers.

Here’s our list from today:

1. Ayo Fayose

Now that the Military authorities have revealed that the army has completely defeated Boko Haram insurgents in the country, is there still any need for anyone to canvass argument in support of the FG plan to spend $1bn (N370bn) from the Excess Crude Account? — Peter Ayodele Fayose (@GovAyoFayose) February 4, 2018

2. Adeyanju Deji

One thing I have learnt from most poor people in this country is: They don't want to be rich. They just want you to be as poor as they are. They believe once you are rich you have stolen money, therefore their only prayer is for you to become poor. — Adeyanju Deji 🇳🇬 (@adeyanjudeji) February 4, 2018

3. Ali George

The Buhari we sold to the people vs the real Buhari. My sincere apologies to all the people that I convinced to vote for Buhari, please forgive and forget; we go pursue am commot together #Nigeria pic.twitter.com/barOHAIHA1 — Ali George (@aligthebaptist) February 5, 2018

4. Donald Trump

Thank you to @foxandfriends for exposing the truth. Perhaps that’s why your ratings are soooo much better than your untruthful competition! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 5, 2018

5. Drizzy

I don't know what's wrong with me 😭😭

Anytime someone calls me sweetheart ,

I wee just be sending airtime to the person anyhow 😪😂 pic.twitter.com/fsymZEq94Q — DRIZZY🇳🇬 (@drizzyposh25) February 5, 2018

6. Biyi

People that spell read as read are actually not okay, Read is the past tense while Read is the present. 😤 — Biyi The Plug 🔌 (@Baddman20) February 5, 2018

7. Ikechukwu

Fuel scarcity

Boko Haram attacks

Fulani herdsmen attacks

Lassa Fever

Record unemployment rate

Double digit inflation

Corruption

Negative non oil sector GDP figures

Nepotism

Ethnocentrism

No sense of direction

Zero projects Where are d children of anger — IKECHUKWU (@iykimo) February 5, 2018