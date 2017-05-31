The Big 5: These are the stories you should be monitoring today

These are the top five stories you should be monitoring today.

1. Minimum wage: Reps to cause review every five years

The House of Representatives, on Tuesday, moved the process of making the review of the National Minimum Wage a periodic exercise of every five years.

2. Three policemen burnt alive by angry naval officers in Calabar

Three policemen were reportedly burnt to death on Tuesday, following a clash between the Police and some officers of Nigerian Navy in Calabar, Cross River state capital.

3. APC reps praise Jonathan for his commitment to democracy

Members of the House of Representatives on Tuesday praised former president, Goodluck Jonathan, saying he helped stabilise the country’s democracy.

4. Sex scandal rocks another Nigerian church

A member of Our Daily Manna/Manna Prayer Mountain Ministry, Rita Ibeni, has alleged that her pastor, Chris Kwakpovwe, made sexual advances at her.

5. Osinbajo signs two laws to ease business for MSMEs

Acting President, Yemi Osinbajo, has signed two new laws to aid easy access to affordable credit for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs).