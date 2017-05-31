Android creator, Andy Rubin, branches into smartphone production

Samsung Galaxies; S8s and S7s; iPhones 7, 6, and their follow-up “plus” versions, the limited edition Red iPhone 7… All great devices. Sleek new additions to the array of smartphones we have had to choose from in recent times. Yet, even with the updates and new features that these all offer – from new tech screens to infinity screens – it has been a long time since we have had any truly new addition to the menu of high-end smartphones.

That’s about to change.

Android creator, Andy Rubin, has finally unveiled the new smartphone he’s been working on for months, Rob Price of Business Insider UK reports.

Andy Rubin has been teasing techies about the new invention for a while now and he finally unveiled it yesterday, along with a stand-alone digital Assistant, Essential Home, which Wired describes as a device “that wants to directly rival Amazon’s Echo.

But we are here for the phone!

Andy Rubin‘s new phone is called Essential PH-1 and it of course, an Android device that hopes to compete with the current top products high-end users are digging into right now (think of your Samsung S8s, iPhone 7s and maybe even Huawei’s new P10, if only on the basis of the camera functions).

In terms of design, the PH-1 is “notable for its complete lack of branding on the device itself” and is “set to compete with the finest industrial design on the market right now” with its especially cool colours – “Black Moon” (glossy black), “Stellar Grey” (matte dark grey), “Pure White” (glossy white), and “Ocean Depths” (a glossy green with bronze sides). The casing is made up of a combination of titanium and ceramic ; a feature which Andy Rubin’s company is touting as proof that his new device is that much stronger and scratch resistant compared to what’s on offer out there for now.”You won’t find an area for phone cases on our site”, boasts Playground Studios (Rubin’s main company). Sure, it’s different, looks beautiful and appealing but it’ll cost you a whopping $699 dollars to order it. And while it’s yet unclear how many countries the new device will be made available to – and if Nigeria will be on the list – it’s safe to say we can expect to see a few of our own flaunting it soon as it’s available.