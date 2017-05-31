[The Music Blog]: Davido meets namesake he promised to sponsor to Yale

Earlier last week, Davido became the brunt of a not-so-rare Twitter drag over his refusal to give a fan money he had all but willingly promised to give him for a media workshop in Yale. David Adeleke, the fan is a namesake of the OBO and had earlier set up a GoFundMe page, requesting that everyday people contributed towards a goal of $3,500. Davido caught wind of the story and agreed to David balance whatever he’d raised.

However, reports would later go to reveal, days later that Davido had made no moves to make the transfer to David who eventually reached his goal on his own. One particularly infuriated fan launched into a series of tweets criticising the OBO for offering help where he was not asked then failing to pull through. The internet quickly latched on to the thread, with many citing instances of times Davido similarly promised fans things he never delivered (Remember his promise to by Twitter user @Chuzzus a laptop a few years ago, well Chuzzus still hasn’t gotten that laptop).

Nonetheless, late Monday, David Adeleke took to Twitter to tell his followers he finally met with the OBO who finally “came through” . He neither confirmed nor denied if Davido wired him the promised money, but he sent out another tweet saying he met with Davido indicating he was quite satisfied with the outcome of their meeting.

Davido and I met in person today and we've said all that needs to be said to each other. Thank you guys for all your support. God bless you! — DAVID. (@DavidIAdeleke) May 29, 2017