Takeaway: What the hell is wrong with Davido?

A semi-talented Nigerian musician? Singer? Davido is problematic. From his early days of “I’m richer than your father”, to tweet fights, and now to promise and fail, he is not doing himself any favours, but maybe he is. No publicity is bad publicity and while among the good people of Twitter he is garnering a new reputation as scum, Twitter is a very inadequate representation of the rest of Nigeria and Africa where Davido is a superstar and is approaching godlike status.

While I’m not convinced about his musical talent or abilities, he is doing something right as he is arguably the second biggest Nigerian musician just behind Wizkid.

Earlier this month, David Adeleke (not Davido) came on Twitter to ask for help. The talented writer and Ventures Africa editor had gotten into a media programme at the prestigious Yale University and following from the days of his personal blog to the great work he does, it is easy to stan for him. In the course of his fundraising on the Internet, Davido announced to the world via his Twitter account that he had the young lad covered. I cheered, you cheered, my mum cheered, your mum probably cheered that OBO was coming through for David. With Davido’s announcement that he would be taking care of the school bills, donations started to grind down to a halt.

We waited

And waited

And tweeted

And waited some more, for the Tatty billion for akkant crooner to fulfil his promise. In this time, sounds from other sections of the internet resonated something most of us knew – Davido and his promises are audio – We go hear am, we just no go see am. A few years ago, Chuzzus was promised a Macbook by Lord Davido.  Maybe tomorrow, the Macbook will show up, but as of this point, we no even sabi wetin the carton of the Macbook go look like.

After a scathing set of tweets, by Osarumen, Davido came around with a feeble response.

And this cheeky tweet was added for good measure

Davido finally responded to the tweetstorm saying he had done a wire transfer and the money would get through much later. But the deadlines had already passed.

This behaviour is callous at best. While there are excuses for Lord Davido – he is busy, he has music to bother about, he is not god, he should not have made any promise. The time sensitive nature of the request as well as his promise could have ended the dreams of the talented young man.

My own question is – When does Davido wire the Macbook to Chuzzus?

Follow @ynaija on Twitter

Comments

Tags

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may also like

[The Presidential Blog] ‘Buhari’ not happy with Osinbajo’s recent activities

Twitter is trash: We know 4 things you won’t learn about feminism from TwitterNG

Opinion: Who killed Serubawon, Isiaka Adeleke?