The Late 5: These are the stories that drove conversations today

These are the top five stories that drove conversations today.

1. Nigeria is not a democratic state – Balarabe Musa

Former governor of old Kaduna State, Alhaji Abdulkadir Balarebe Musa, has observed that from 1999 to date, Nigeria is still experiencing military rule.

2. Stop provoking soldiers, Falana tells politicians

Human rights lawyer, Femi Falana has warned politicians not to provoke Nigerian soldiers.

3. APC has done nothing in the last two years

The People’s Democratic Party has said the ruling All Progressives Congress has nothing to celebrate in the last two years.

4. Democracy Day: 81 ways Buhari has failed – Nigerian Wailers

Nigerian Wailers, a pressure group, has scored President Muhammadu Buhari low on the occasion of his second year anniversary in office.

5. NYSC: Fayose calls for increase of monthly allowance

Ekiti State Governor, Ayodele Fayose, has called on the Federal Government to increase the monthly allowance of the NYSC members considering the state of the economy.