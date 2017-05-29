APC has done nothing in the last 2 years – PDP

The People’s Democratic Party has said the ruling All Progressives Congress has nothing to celebrate in the last two years.

National Publicity Secretary of the Senator Ahmed Maikarfi-led National Working Committee, Dayo Adeyeye said this in a statement on Sunday.

According to him, the APC has not fought against corruption as promised but only made noise.

[Read Also: PDP SENATORS CONDEMN POLICE RAID ON EKWEREMADU’S GUEST HOUSE]

He lamented that Nigerians had nothing to celebrate as the APC “has plunged the vast majority of the people into this two years of despondency, ambiguity, repressed and depressed condition and still ongoing.”

He said, “Beginning with the issue of corruption in this discussion is critical in line with the APC/President Buhari’s ‘Change Agenda’ and ‘hype in corruption chase’ which has left sour taste given the dishonesty and charade that has characterized the actions of this Government so far.

“For the record, ‘corruption’ is endemic in our system since the Military era and using it to weep citizens’ sentiments is absurd while playing ignorant of honest achievements made by PDP Governments to combat this alarming menace.

[Read Also: PDP IS THE ONLY PARTY THAT CAN SAVE NIGERIA – WIKE]

“The Question is what has the APC done to fight corruption? Nothing! Yes indeed nothing except noise, hounding, torturing, flouting of court orders and vilification of opposition leaders and members in and out of courts/incarcerations without proving anything; harassments, intimidation, indiscriminate arrests and detention of Judges in order to cow them to desecrate the Judiciary and deny the people justice; promote Gestapo State and by extension, kill democracy.”

He said Nigerians have lost confidence in the Independent National Electoral Commission.

He said the APC has prevented the Commission from effectively doing its job.

He noted the INEC demonstrated loss of integrity in the gubernatorial elections in Edo, Ondo, Bayelsa and other elections conducted by the commission.