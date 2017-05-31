The Film Blog: Without question, Isoken is the most anticipated movie coming out this summer

As we always say, don’t waste your time arguing with us about the lack of actual summer in Nigeria. We know. We went to school in Nigeria, thank you very much.

But when we talk about summer, we are not talking about the weather. We are talking about a global movie-making cycle, and trying to make it easy for people who already have a frame of reference to understand what we mean. So, please shift.

Point is, the Jade Osiberu film, Isoken just premiered in the United Kingdom last week, and according to them, it was a sold out house. We think that move was fantastic. Osiberu (who you know from Ndani TV) always finds a way to move the needle, and this – as possibly the first Nigerian movie to premiere first in the UK – is impressive.

More importantly, it drives considerable buzz for the film. We haven’t met anyone who isn’t looking forward to Dakore Akande, and Bolanle Olukanni on the comedy that arrives this June.

It’s a good sign. You don’t need to be a legend like Mo Abudu to get your film some buzz. You don’t need to have all the friends to get the stars on your side. You can just be a young woman with a big dream, and everything can fall in place.

We are proud of you, Jade (and, er, please, don’t ‘fall our hand’).