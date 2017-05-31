[The Music Blog]: 3 important things you should know about the Phyno vs Pia Mia ‘stolen’ song saga

Last week news broke that Pia Mia, an American artist may have ‘stolen’, “I’m a fan”, a song sang by Nigerian musician, Phyno.

As the drama continues to unfold, here are three important things to note:

There are two producers who worked on “I’m A Fan”

The fan theories and speculations may continue to rave across the internet but contrary to early reports by Pulse.ng’s music pundit Joey Akan, Remo The Hitmaker did not produce “I’m A Fan”. According to Native, “I’m A Fan” was produced by rapper and producer, Yung Berg under the producer name Hitmaka. There’s also mention of Smash Davids, who co-produced the base instrumentation for “I’m A Fan”.

It’s still unclear who actually wrote the song, but there is a clue

Jeremih and DeCarlo are both songwriters who have worked together in the past. In fact both DeCarlo and Jeremih released a collaboration last year.

DeCarlo is the only connection between Phyno and Pia Mia

While it’s still impossible to ascertain who exactly wrote the words for “I’m A Fan”, as we mentioned in our last update on this story, DeCarlo, a Brazilian born American songwriter who featured on Phyno’s earlier released version of “I’m A Fan” is the only actual link to Pia Mia.