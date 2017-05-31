The Media Blog: We like this new thing SaharaReporters just launched

It’s the Civic Media Hub, and it’s modelled after the MIT Centre for Civic Media.

It’s a place to incubate all kinds of activist media platforms, which means, if all goes well it will be an explosion of militant SaharaReporters-type platforms. Is that a good or a bad thing? It depends on a lot of things.

But we see plenty of good. Nigeria needs more activist media platforms. And there is no one more influential in that case, than SR. And too many tech labs exist, while nothing appears to exist for media platforms. Media businesses are busy pretending to be technology businesses, and no one is really paying attention to the next generation of content providers.

This is a giant step in the right direction. Apart from the fact that we absolutely heart the office space on Isaac John, Ikeja GRA Lagos, and the fact that it appears from all we heard at the launch, that its spirit will be uninhibited, and proudly Nigerian (don’t ask us to break that down; it’s a feeling, not a science project).

We’re excited to see the guys who will make it into the hub.