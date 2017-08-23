The Big 5: These are the stories you should be monitoring today

These are the top five stories you should monitor today.

1. Court orders forfeiture of 56 houses linked to Diezani

The Federal High Court in Lagos has ordered the interim forfeiture of 56 houses allegedly owned by former minister of Petroleum Resources, Diezani Alison-Madueke.

2. Provide evidence of your agreement with Ojukwu | IPOB tells Buhari

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has said President Muhammadu Buhari supported the break away of Western Sahara from Morocco and the self-determination demand of Palestinians but has condemned calls for the Independent State of Biafra.

3. Forged crude oil allocation letters in circulation – NNPC

The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) on Tuesday said some fraudsters are circulating forged letters of crude oil allocation with the intent of defrauding unsuspecting buyers or members of the public.

4. FG may increase remuneration of certain agencies – Osinbajo

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has said the Federal Government may increase workers’ salaries in certain government agencies, instead of increasing wages across board.

5. Boko Haram has used 83 children as suicide bombers this year – UNICEF

The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) on Tuesday said 83 children have been used as suicide bombers in the Northeast by Boko Haram this year alone.