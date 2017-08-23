“They’re trying to take away our culture” | Trump defends Charlottesville comments

by Adedotun Michael

President Donald Trump has defended his comments at on the Charlottesville protests.

Speaking at a rally Tuesday night in Phoenix, Arizona, Trump read out copies of three of his own speeches on what he’d said about the white supremacists’ gathering around a Robert E. Lee statue in Charlottesville, Virginia.

At the rally while explaining his intentions, President Trump omitted that in his first response, he’d said “many sides” were responsible for the violence.

Mr Trump said, “I hit ’em with neo-Nazi, I hit ’em with everything. KKK? We have KKK. I got ’em all”.

The Confederate statues sentiments

The President then lambasted the people calling for the removal of Confederate statues by saying, “weak, weak people allowing Confederate statues to be removed”.

“They’re trying to take away our culture. They’re trying to take away our history,” he added.