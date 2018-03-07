[The Church Blog] Bishop Mike Okonkwo says pastors should stop frightening people with tithe (WATCH)

We are back again on this to tithe or not to tithe controversy and this time it’s Bishop Mike Okonkwo, Presiding Bishop of The Redeemed Evangelical Mission (TREM) lending his voice to the age-long doctrine.

In a clip that recently surfaced online, Bishop Mike Okonkwo was asked a question on the spiritual implication of not paying tithe. And in response, he said; “In the first mention of tithe, there was no curse in it”

He then added, “Don’t frighten people with a curse. I have done that before. I have frightened people because I didn’t know any better”.

Watch the tithing clip below:

But, that’s not all.

The clip on Bishop Mike Okonkwo’s conviction on tithing was taken from a one-hour-plus Question and Answer session where he addressed several doctrinal issues in christinitty; from Forgiveness of sins, Giving, Old Testament, New Testament and the Cross.

Watch the full video of the service below.

Thank you, Bishop Mike Okonkwo for this beautiful exposition. You did justice to the topics raised with accurate biblical references.

Now, that most of the pastors have contributed to the tithing matter one way or the other, can we finally move on from this?