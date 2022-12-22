Bisola Aiyeola, Chioma Ikokwu, Daniel K Daniel and other stars ring in the holiday season in Showmax’s Festive campaign

Showmax is bringing good cheer to its customers this festive season with its Have a Showmax Festive campaign featuring the stars of Showmax Nigerian Originals, from Chioma Ikokwu from The Real Housewives of Lagos reality TV series and Bisola Aiyeola, Ini-Dima Okojie, Sharon Ooja and Enado Odigie from Flawsome to Daniel K Daniel from Diiche and Folu Storms from Crime and Justice Lagos.

With the holiday season upon us, the campaign communicates the need for people to show up for their loved ones, while highlighting the things that make the season special.

Executive Head, Content and West Africa Channels, MultiChoice Nigeria, Dr Busola Tejumola says, “The festive season is about sharing and connecting with our loved ones, this is why we are excited about our Showmax Festive campaign, which will encourage our subscribers to celebrate the season with loved ones while having an amazing time with Showmax. There is an array of content to pick from and no one in the family is left out.”

Showmax is an African streaming service that offers an extensive entertainment catalogue, which includes HBO Emmy-winning fan favourites such as Euphoria, The Handmaid’s Tale, Succession, Game of Thrones and its prequel House of the Dragon; Showmax Nigerian Originals including Crime and Justice Lagos, Flawsome, Diiche and Journey of the Beats; kids’ shows; local and international movies; and Africa Magic originals.

With the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 concluded, Showmax Pro subscribers can continue to live stream the rest of the 2022/23 football season matches from the English Premier League, LaLiga and Serie A, courtesy of SuperSport. 

Showmax can be streamed using apps for smart TVs, smartphones, tablets, computers, media players and gaming consoles, with data management tools like the bandwidth capping feature that allows subscribers to choose the setting that best suits their budget.

Sign up for Showmax here: www.showmax.com

