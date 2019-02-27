Black Panther’s wins at the Oscars were the wins that really made a statement

We rejoiced with Ryan Coogler’s cast of Marvel’s Black Panther as they stormed the SAG awards and took home two Outstanding Performances awards earlier this year. The team both on and off screen has had a phenomenal season as they’ve already gotten their hands on numerous awards and nominations including MTV’s Movie of the Year and BET’s Best Movie but the very talented cast most definitely had their sights set on the 91st Academy Awards.

The premier awards show commonly referred to as the Oscars kicked off around 3pm pacific (closer to midnight in Nigeria) where the cast was present and visibly excited for the show. The Daily Show’s Trevor Noah talked to E! about his role in the movie that most viewers didn’t know about. The talk show host/comedian explained how he got his part as a ship’s onboard AI. Although Trevor had less than ten lines in the 2018 superhero flick, he is still a part of the cast that took the world by storm and no one can take that away from him. (First comic based film to be nominated for best picture.

Actress Angela Bassett who played Ramonda also talked briefly to E! alongside her husband Courtney B. Vance where they talked about their experience with the fandom that surrounds the Black Panther franchise. She told Ryan Seacrest, “So much effort, so much brilliance goes into these kinds of things but uh, it’s a testament to the technique but also the power that film can have.” The actress wore a stunning red dress designed by Reem Acra.

The superhero movie set in the fictional country of Wakanda already made history long before the Oscars rolled around by becoming the first ever comic based film to be nominated for Best Picture.

The movie started the night at the Oscars very strong with Ruth E. Carter and Hannah Beachler both winning Best Costume Design and Best Production Design respectively. Ruth E. Carter who also worked on the 2018 film A Star Is Born won Marvel Studios its first Oscar and became the first black woman to win an Oscar in the Best Costume Design category.

The hopeful team behind the movie would take one more award for Best Original Music Score but would be denied their storybook ending that many fans had dreamed about. Peter Farrelly’s Green Book was awarded the coveted Best Picture award in a decision that shocked movie-makers and theater-goers alike.

The Black Panther cast will have another opportunity at the Best Picture award when they return in Marvel’s Avengers: Endgame.