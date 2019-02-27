Article

This documentary has sparked a new kind of gender debate on the internet

This week, media personality Lolo Cynthia released Quick Food, a short documentary she co-produced and which has since garnered a lot of traction on Twitter. The two-minute-plus doc tells the story of Frank (not his real name) who was sacked from his job in an oil servicing firm and was unemployed until his wife had a brainwave: she suggested that he take up frying akara. Frank, who was skeptical and probably felt ”too big” to venture into this kind of business, sat back at home while his wife brought the idea to life.

As narrated by Frank, she brought home a large sum of money on the first day, which was just enough to have Frank hooked at the delicious potential of the new business which, in turn, made him get involved. Now, the business is now successful with four branches and workers. What I find strange is that Frank’s face isn’t shown in the documentary; frying akara and making a livelihood out of it shouldn’t be something one should be ashamed of. That said, my gripe with the documentary is the way the narrative is wound around Frank and pushes his wife to the margins, despite being the first willing participant to heave the business into existence. Also, the idea was hers to begin with.

Because we still live in a sexist, patriarchal society, men must come first. And when the world doesn’t revolve around their needs and feelings, women suddenly become rude and unbearable to them. Case in point: model Olajumoke whose husband gave a recent interview about being tired of Olajumoke’s fame. It’s not surprising that in the documentary, Frank’s wife was erased to burnish his patriarchal male ego. Men have been doing this since time immemorial, and now that I’m thinking about it, it’s also a way that patriarchy has been sustained.

Women’s hard work and labour and the contributions they bring to the home still goes unpaid and unrecognised. And women still indulge in offering free labour because they are none the wiser, and society has systematically short-changed women by giving them these false sense of status –  ”superheros” and ”superhumans” – even as they labour themselves into bad health and, worse still, death.

Granted, the run time of the documentary was a little above two minutes, and adding another perspective would certainly stretch the time. But the optics still looks bad, and goes to show how patriarchal sexism shuts women out and robs them of their due credit.

Tags: , ,

About The Author

Bernard Dayo writes on film, TV, and culture. You can follow on him on Twitter @BernardDayo.

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may like

Bernard Dayo February 22, 2019

New reality show ‘Our Perfect Wedding’ set to premiere on Africa Magic Showcase

MultiChoice Nigeria, Africa’s leading video entertainment company, on February 18, 2019 announced that a new reality television series titled Our ...

Bernard Dayo February 22, 2019

On ‘The Daily Show,’ Trevor Noah thinks people now hate Jussie Smollett because he’s an ***hole

We have all been invested in the Jussie Smollett saga since late January and yesterday, things took another unbelievable turn: ...

Bernard Dayo February 22, 2019

M.I tweeted that he stands with comedians who joke about rape and we are disappointed but not surprised

Over time, I have learned not to hold any Nigerian celebrity to any standard. Why? They have none. If the ...

Emmanuel Onwuchekwa February 20, 2019

What is eSports and why is it the new craze for Nigerians?

There’s a chance you’ve heard the term before but to be safe, I’m going to assume you’ve all been living ...

Bernard Dayo February 19, 2019

The trailer for the Netflix South African show ‘Shadow’ is the best thing you will see today

Netflix is keeping its word when it announced that more original African content will be available on its platform this ...

Bernard Dayo February 19, 2019

Mo Abudu has received a gold membership directors’ card ahead of the 2019 Emmy Awards

EbonyLife boss and media entrepreneur Mo Abudu has now been given a gold membership directors’ card by the International Academy ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail