The Late 5: Buhari, Osinbajo receive certificate of return; I didn’t lose, the results will be corrected – Akpabio | Other stories

I didn’t lose, the results will be corrected – Akpabio

Former Senate Minority Leader, Senator Godswill Akpabio, has promised to challenge his loss in the February 23 National Assembly elections.

The Independent National Electoral Commission, on Tuesday, had declared Dr. Chris Ekpenyong of the Peoples Democratic Party as winner of the senatorial election in the Ikot-Ekpene Senatorial District of Akwa Ibom. According to the result declared by the INEC Returning Officer, Prof. Peter Ogbang, Ekpenyong, who is a former deputy governor, scored 118,215 votes to defeat the incumbent senator, Akpabio of the All Progressives Congress, who secured 83,158 votes.

Buhari urges Atiku, others to accept defeat

President Muhammadu Buhari has urged Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, and others to accept the outcome of the 2019 election. Though he didn’t mention any specific name, he urged all involved to act like democrats. He said this while given a speech briefly after receiving his Certificate of Return on Wednesday. “Election is not war and should not be a do-or-die affair.” He said.

Buhari, Osinbajo receive certificate of return

President Muhammadu Buhari and Vice President Yemi Osinbajo have been given their certificate of return as President-elect and Vice President-elect following their victory at last Saturday’s election. Buhari and Osinbajo running under the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) defeated the candidates of the major opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi.

While the APC candidates scored 15, 191,847, the PDP candidates polled 11,262,978 votes to finish as runner-up.

Nigeria’s bonds rise after Buhari’s re-election as president

Nigeria’s dollar-denominated government bonds rose to 5-7 month highs on Wednesday after President Muhammadu Buhari was re-elected for a second term at the helm of Africa’s largest economy and top oil producer. The country’s longer-dated bonds were up as much as 0.8 cents in the dollar to extend a more than 10 cents rally since the start of the year.

Buhari condemns attack in Sokoto, Kaduna

President Muhammadu Buhari has condemned the latest attacks by bandits in Sokoto and inter-communal conflicts in Kaduna. He warned that “mass murder of innocent people by criminals would be met with full force.’’

President Buhari made the condemnation in a statement by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, in Abuja on Wednesday. The president said that, “the death of one innocent Nigerian is no less important than the death of a hundred.