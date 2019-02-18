The Trailer For the documentary film ’Life At The Bay’ looks rather promising

2019 is off to a great start as people are being more hands-on in the mission to own and change narratives. Recently, focus has turned to Tarkwa Bay – the sheltered beach located on the harbors of Lagos and more importantly its famous welcoming resident community.

Better known for its beaches, Tarkwa Bay is to a lot of Lagos inhabitants an escape from the metropolitan concrete jungle that is Lagos. For many, Tarkwa Bay is a mini holiday spot of sorts. One of those places you spend weeks or months looking forward to going to, a place to take a deep breath, relax, unclench your jaws and maybe take a few aesthetically pleasing pictures and videos for Instagram before going back home. For us, it is an escape from our stressful lives while for others, it is their stressful life. This documentary aims to decenter and possibly destroy the narrative of Tarkwa Bay being just a holiday spot by telling the story of the inhabitants of Tarkwa Bay rather than the visitors.

Life At The Bay, a documentary film by cinematographer and filmmaker Nora Awolowo and produced by journalist Kiki Mordi, goes beyond the waves and beaches and the aesthetically pleasing scenery we see so often on Instagram of Tarkwa Bay to tell the story of the women who live there and their struggle to survive, to feed and to live. For themselves and for their families.

A one minute trailer of the documentary has been released on social media which leaves the viewer anticipating the full documentary – scheduled to be released later this year.

Journalist Kiki Mordi, who produced the documentary, shared the trailer on twitter with the caption:

‘It’s a race for survival for the women at Tarkwa Bay. To feed, to live, to survive.

#LifeAtTheBay takes a deep look into the Island, beyond the beaches and into the villages where survival is the only option‘

Watch the trailer below

