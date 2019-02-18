Bisi Alimi got death threats on Twitter for inviting the LGBTQ community in Nigeria to a free public speaking training

Because anything that remotely looks like homosexuality sends homophobic Nigerians into a seizure of rage, and looking stupid while at it, it’s unsurprising they they lobbed hate messages and death threats at LGBTQ activist Bisi Alimi on Twitter, just after announcing a media and public speaking training via his initiative TBA Foundation. The training, which he specified was open to the LGBTQ community in Nigeria, is still attracting vitriol from homophobes who think Alimi is breaking the law.

Since we opened our call for application for media training yesterday, my timeline has been inundated with hate messages including a call to kill me and for police to arrest me. I am a privilege Nigerian gay man, think of those not as lucky as me. https://t.co/IgtqEB03Ru — Ashiwaju Bisi Alimi (@bisialimi) February 17, 2019

Isn’t there a law to tackle this menace? @bisialimi the thunder that will fire you ehn. @PoliceNG ought to be killing LGBT. Na the one when nor concern @PoliceNG them dey get do. — Ⓔⓡⓝⓔⓢⓣⓞ🍀 (@001mph) February 16, 2019

Abi this one is mad ni.. do you want to be unfortunate ni my brother we still have a lot of problems to solve in Nigeria and you want to train people on how to be mischievous the way u are? If dem born u well do one stupid thing there whether dem no go kan pack all of una mad man — Ranti (@ranti7) February 17, 2019

This isn’t the first time Alimi has received hateful abuse from homophobic Nigerians for just simply existing. He’s utterly hated because he’s a gay man who is free, and there’s the other toxic combination of religion and culture. You see, homophobia and Nigerians go like bread and butter, and this isn’t going to dissuade Alimi and his foundation for having the planned media and public speaking training in Lagos.