Today’s Noisemakers: Timaya, Bisi Alimi, Akinwunmi Ambode and, the advice on mental health issues

Every day on the Nigerian internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we read their rants, opinions, perspectives on political and social matters, etc. Sometimes, they are just downright ridiculous. We make it our job to take down the names of these noisemakers.

Here’s our list from today:

1. Twitter user

Unlike what this user thinks, some people actually had/still have ‘useless‘ parents. Probably why they insist on ‘not supporting them’.

Not a 100 percent valid justification to leave your parents in their old age though.

2. Onye Nkuzi

‘Our teacher’ gives two reasons why violence will not stop in Nigeria. Althought, he puts it out in another way.

Valid! Quite valid. Especially the part: “We haven’t had a police force…

As for research… that seems like too much to ask for, from a country that makes policies without consulting those it affects.

3. Azhar Nasser

On the off chance that we are to adapt to present circumstances of decreasing the predominance of mental health issues, we need to be stepping in at these pressure points, taking preventative measures that can bolster individuals through circumstances of trouble and prevent mental health issues from developing in any case. This will require a societal move, we will need to begin truly recognising good mental health as a universal asset to be strengthened and protected. We cannot continue to sit tight for mental health issues to develop before making a move.

The help of individuals encountering mental health issues is set to wind up one of the best public health difficulties of this decade.

Shaykh just gave some advice.

In this part of the world  – Nigeria – Going to see a mental health doctor is tantamount to accepting that you are running “mad”.

What an analogy!

4. Timaya

Straight up!

A post shared by PAPICHULO (@timayatimaya) on

True, but sometimes you meet real people who turn to real friends.

5. Bisi Alimi

6. Alyyu

7. Ahmed

Does anyone need to tell this guy that the girl met him in her dreams? Probably, he does not remember he had the same dream.

8. Laz Apir

Did he say ‘read’? They might have a copy and/or copies but as for reading…

8. Akinwunmi Ambode

Is Lagos really ready to host a FIFA competition?

I think we should be dealing with ‘piles of dirt’ in Lagos first, then, maybe we can start making such requests.

