Today’s Noisemakers: Timaya, Bisi Alimi, Akinwunmi Ambode and, the advice on mental health issues

Every day on the Nigerian internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we read their rants, opinions, perspectives on political and social matters, etc. Sometimes, they are just downright ridiculous. We make it our job to take down the names of these noisemakers.

Here’s our list from today:

1. Twitter user

Unlike what this user thinks, some people actually had/still have ‘useless‘ parents. Probably why they insist on ‘not supporting them’.

Two parents can raise 8 children but 8 children may fail to support 2 parents.. Think twice before spending money on useless people.. Support your parents, they never left you pic.twitter.com/XLIaJBf1MW — CrÂzy Twitt3r Usēr (@IamPreshioloye) February 20, 2018

Not a 100 percent valid justification to leave your parents in their old age though.

2. Onye Nkuzi

‘Our teacher’ gives two reasons why violence will not stop in Nigeria. Althought, he puts it out in another way.

Why does violence seem to take us by surprise in Nigeria?

1. We don't invest in social science research to understand where youth unemployment is likely to trigger a crisis in future (we prefer to listen to "prophets").

2. We haven't had a police force for at least 3 decades. — Onye Nkuzi (@cchukudebelu) February 20, 2018

Valid! Quite valid. Especially the part: “We haven’t had a police force…”

As for research… that seems like too much to ask for, from a country that makes policies without consulting those it affects.

3. Azhar Nasser

On the off chance that we are to adapt to present circumstances of decreasing the predominance of mental health issues, we need to be stepping in at these pressure points, taking preventative measures that can bolster individuals through circumstances of trouble and prevent mental health issues from developing in any case. This will require a societal move, we will need to begin truly recognising good mental health as a universal asset to be strengthened and protected. We cannot continue to sit tight for mental health issues to develop before making a move.

The help of individuals encountering mental health issues is set to wind up one of the best public health difficulties of this decade.

Shaykh just gave some advice.

Advice on mental illness: Prevention is always easier than treatment. If you go to the dentist every 6 months for prevention, why not get a mental health check up every once in a while. Let’s break the stigma so people can get help before they descend into that dark place. — Shaykh Azhar Nasser (@ShaykhAzhar) February 20, 2018

In this part of the world – Nigeria – Going to see a mental health doctor is tantamount to accepting that you are running “mad”.

What an analogy!

4. Timaya

Straight up! A post shared by PAPICHULO (@timayatimaya) on Feb 20, 2018 at 6:03am PST

True, but sometimes you meet real people who turn to real friends.

5. Bisi Alimi

How you express your activism is no one’s business. How you express your rage is no one’s business. How you love is no one’s business. How and who you have sex with is no one’s business as long as it is consensual. How you dress, eat or walk is no one’s business. SIMPLE! — Ashiwaju Bisi Alimi (@bisialimi) February 20, 2018

6. Alyyu

Is Buhari aware that they sent people out of Queues in filling stations so that the president, who happens to be the Minister of Petroleum won't know that there's fuel scarcity in Adamawa state?? 🤔🤔🤔 — Son Of A Cattle Rearer (@Xayn_Alyyu) February 20, 2018

7. Ahmed

So my girlfriend is celebrating 3 years relationship anniversary today when we have just been together for only 6 months. Please someone should come explain to me because i don't understand 😧😧😧 pic.twitter.com/FV9GoBj2ib — MR AHMED🇳🇬 (@MeetMrAhmed) February 20, 2018

Does anyone need to tell this guy that the girl met him in her dreams? Probably, he does not remember he had the same dream.

8. Laz Apir

I am in my little corner wondering whether @MBuhari and the 36 Governors have a copy and have truly read and comprehended the Strategic Conflict Assessment of Nigeria. We are not doing WELL in conflict prevention, neither are we managing it any better! pic.twitter.com/cyUek0axCG — Laz Apir (@lazapir) February 20, 2018

Did he say ‘read’? They might have a copy and/or copies but as for reading…

8. Akinwunmi Ambode

FiFA President, Mr Gianni Infantino and his Executive team visited Lagos House, Ikeja. We are hopeful that after this visit, the FIFA President and his team will consider Lagos favourably to host a FIFA competition. pic.twitter.com/SAm2kgGAHp — Akinwunmi Ambode (@AkinwunmiAmbode) February 19, 2018

Is Lagos really ready to host a FIFA competition?

I think we should be dealing with ‘piles of dirt’ in Lagos first, then, maybe we can start making such requests.