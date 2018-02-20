[The Church Blog] Drop the Church Money Bag | Pastor Sam Adeyemi addresses Pastors in a message on accountability

It’s been a season of learning and hearing deep teaching across the board in most churches. Pastor Sam Adeyemi, lead pastor of Daystar Christian Centre has also given his own share of insight on giving as he took his church on a series designed to teach giving.

In the sermon, a clip from Pastor Sam’s sermon last Sunday, where he addressed the concept of accountability in church finance. Adeyemi explained how the inability of Pastors to manage church finance has been of negative impact to the church community in Nigeria.

In conclusion, he says, “I want to beg every Pastor that is still carrying the bag, Drop it!”

Enough said!

Watch the video below.

Are you still carrying the bag?Pastor Sam Adeyemi says "Drop it!"This week, may you be more productive than ever before, you will achieve bigger results than ever before.#GraceForGiving #DaystarNG Posted by Daystar Christian Centre on Sunday, February 18, 2018

Pastor Sam, please loud it for the people at the back to hear!