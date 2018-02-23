Today’s Noisemakers: Bisi Alimi, Ben Murray-Bruce on #DapchiGirls, Uche Maduagwu, others

Every day on the Nigerian internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we read their rants, opinions, perspectives on political and social matters, etc. Sometimes, they are just downright ridiculous. We make it our job to take down the names of these noisemakers.

Here’s our list from today:

1. Bisi Alimi

The human rights activist reacts to the remarks that Nigerian actors should have been in the movie: Black Panther.

The idea that there should have been a Nigerian actor in #BlackPanther is ludicrous. I am saying this, as a matter of fact, there is no actor (male/female) in Nigeria that can act at such quality.

Black Panther was not about "screaming and shouting", it was about "acting" Simple! — Ashiwaju Bisi Alimi (@bisialimi) February 23, 2018

You can criticise some actors quite alright, especially those who have been in the industry for a while and yet have not learned anything but, categorising all of them as one whole bunch of “screaming and shouting actors” does not sound right – at all!

2. Aisha Yesufu

Still fighting to ensure the release of the Chibok girls, another set of over 50 girls are abducted and the co-convener of the BBOG movement says:

For some Dapchi is an opportunity to score political points.

To be able to say government is working or not working.

Can you stop for a moment and imagine when you were in secondary school and you were abducted? What would have mattered most to you and your family? — Aisha Yesufu (@AishaYesufu) February 23, 2018

No, in Nigeria, we cannot afford to lose such opportunities. We have to go for it!

It is just pitiful. Over 50 girls are abducted all we can do is try to politicise it too.

3. Ben Murray-Bruce

The word failure is not a good enough word to describe this administration in providing security and the Bayelsa Senator highlights it:

On a week when President Buhari boasted that he had fulfilled his 2 biggest campaign promises of Security and Anti Corruption, The #DapchiGirls incident and Transparency International’s latest CPI showed him the limits of propaganda. Mr. President, you have FAILED on those scores — Ben Murray-Bruce (@benmurraybruce) February 23, 2018

How do we expect the international community to take us seriously after the mesmerizing merry go round of claims and counter claims on the #DapchiGirls? For a government that brutally criticized the previous administration’s handling of #Chibokgirls this is not good enough! Sad! — Ben Murray-Bruce (@benmurraybruce) February 23, 2018

Let’s pick some lines from a YNaija writer on the Dapchi girls abduction: “The terrorists appear to sense a potential cash cow in their trade and they will be setting up table for next round of negotiations. It is a wretched situation that brings into question the so-called “tactical” or “complete” victory in the war against Boko Haram and any further calls to dig larger holes in the nation’s treasury under the guise of prosecuting the war.

“Most wretched and depressing, however, is this debilitating condition of indefinite wait by parents and guardians of the kidnapped children who now wonder if they will be joining parents of yet-to-be-returned Chibok girls in counting from more than three days to more than three years.”

4. Uche Maduagwu

Who has not said what this self-proclaimed ‘most popular’ Nigerian actor is saying now?

5. Garba Shehu

The Presidency notes that, while it welcomes constructive criticisms from the @anticorruption watchdog, Transparency International, the org. has a responsibility to reflect the larger picture of the concrete & verifiable achievements of the Buhari administration since May 2015. — Garba Shehu (@GarShehu) February 23, 2018

6. Chiwuba

It's a good thing Fela Durotoye is running for president in the 2019 elections but who is going to be his vice? — Chiwubá⭐ (@likechuba) February 23, 2018

7. Dipo Awojide

We cannot afford to give up on Nigeria. — Dr. Dipo Awojide (@OgbeniDipo) February 23, 2018

Together, hopefully, we would continue to try to solve our problems.