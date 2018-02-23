The Late 5: Buhari apologises for attack on Dapchi school, El-Rufai sues Shehu Sani, and other top stories

These are the top five Nigerian stories that drove conversation today.

President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed his apology for the attack on Government Girls Technical College, Dapchi, which led to the abduction of its students in Yobe State.

Buhari apologised in a statement released by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu.

He described the incident as a “national issue.”

Kaduna State governor, Nasir El-Rufai has sued Senator Shehu Sani before the state high court.

The governor is seeking N500m damages from the senator for each of the four alleged offences, one of which is defamation of character. The total damages being sought amounts to N2bn.

The National Industrial Court, Abuja, has struck out the suit instituted by Enoch Iliya against the Nigerian Navy, seeking reinstatement and payment of his entitlements since 2015, when he was forcefully retired.

Iliya, who was a Petty Officer in the Nigerian Navy served as a Radio Supervisor at the Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA) Kaduna, until his alleged forceful retirement. The Peoples Democratic Party has accused the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari of frustrating efforts to rescue the abducted school girls in Yobe State. In a statement on Friday, Kola Ologbondiyan, spokesman of the party said the Federal Government allowed Boko Haram strike again because it lied that the group has been defeated. President Muhammadu Buhari has net with Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, John Oyegun after a scathing letter written by Asiwaju Bola Tinubu. Tinubu had accused the chairman of sabotaging the reconciliation assignment given to him by the president. The meeting was held at the Presidential Villa. And now, stories from around the world… An armed officer who stood outside a Florida school where a gunman killed 17 people last week “certainly did a poor job”, US President Donald Trump says. Deputy Scot Peterson resigned after an investigation found he failed to confront the suspect. Mr Trump said Mr Peterson might be a “coward” who “didn’t react properly under pressure”. The United States is imposing a fresh set of sanctions on North Korea – the “largest ever” President Trump says. The measures target more than 50 ships and maritime transport companies in North Korea, but also China and Taiwan. North Korea is already under a range of international and US sanctions over its nuclear programme and missile tests. The UN Security Council is struggling to agree a resolution seeking a ceasefire in Syria as a rebel-held area has been bombarded for a sixth day. Russia wanted changes to a draft that calls for a 30-day calm to allow for aid deliveries and medical evacuations. Western diplomats have accused Russia, Syria’s key ally, of stalling for time. France said failure to act may spell the end of the UN itself. Activists say 426 people in the Eastern Ghouta have been killed this week. Reality TV star Kylie Jenner wiped $1.3bn (£1bn) off Snap’s stock market value after tweeting that she no longer used its Snapchat messaging app. Celebrity Kim Kardashian’s half-sister posted: “sooo does anyone else not open Snapchat anymore? Or is it just me… ugh this is so sad.” Snap’s shares sank after Ms Jenner’s tweet about Snapchat’s re-design to her 24.5 million Twitter followers. Missouri Governor Eric Greitens has been charged with felony invasion of privacy in connection with an inquiry into his extramarital affair. The woman alleges that he tied her up, photographed her and threatened to release the image if she ever revealed their trysts. The Republican, who was taken into custody on Thursday, maintains his innocence, said his lawyer. Mr Greitens admitted last month he had a relationship with his hairdresser.