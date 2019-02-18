The Big 5: Police arrests six suspects in Kajuru killings, Kaduna; APC, PDP defy INEC, vow to continue campaigns | Other top stories

Here are the stories you should be monitoring today:

Police arrests six suspects in Kajuru killings, Kaduna

Nigerian Police said it has arrested six people in connection to the mass killings in Kajuru, Kaduna last week Fridy. Also on the visiting trail of the governor, Kaduna State Police Commissioner, Ahmad Abdurrahman, said the prosecutors would be charged to court as soon as possible.

APC, PDP defy INEC, vow to continue campaigns

Political parties participating in the 2019 general elections have said they will not obey the directive of the Independent National Electoral Commission that they should stop campaigns after the postponement of the presidential and National Assembly elections on Saturday morning

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) says it is set to reopen its campaign following the postponement of the presidential and National Assembly elections by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC). The party made this known in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, on Sunday evening.

My life is in danger – Deputy Gov. Kogi Simon Achuba

Kogi State Deputy Governor, Simon Achuba, on Sunday raised the alarm that his life is in danger following the withdrawal of his security details allegedly on the order of the state governor, Alhaji Yahaya Bello. Achuba made the allegation at a press briefing after Saturday’s scheduled elections to find the gate to his official residence empty without any of his security personnel.

APC National caucus meets Monday ahead of postponed elections

The All Progressives Congress (APC) National Caucus will on Monday hold an emergency meeting in Abuja to discuss prevailing national issues, the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports. The meeting is coming after the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) postponed the earlier scheduled February 16 presidential and National Assembly elections.

Abia police arrest three INEC officials with 10,000 PVCs

Police operatives in Abia State have arrested three officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission for allegedly being in possession of over 10,000 Permanent Voter Cards. It was gathered that one of the suspects, simply identified as Stella, was arrested at a checkpoint at INEC head office in Umuahia, the state capital.