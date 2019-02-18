Article

We didn’t think we needed a picture of Naomi Campbell and Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala together but now we do

We didn’t realise that supermodel Naomi Campbell is a huge fan of economist Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala. At the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland and over a beautiful dinner, Campbell shared a photo of both of them on her Instagram on Sunday, with a string of praise for the globally acclaimed economist.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

The only person I wanted to meet this year at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland over a beautiful dinner we shared our strength’s and hope 🙌🏾 The BRILLIANT & BEAUTIFUL Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala; globally acclaimed economist, Nigeria’s first female Minister of Finance, active board member for a variety of large and impactful organizations like the African Risk Capacity, Standard Chartered Bank and Twitter – she’s one of Fortune’s 50 Greatest World Leaders in 2015 and Forbes Top 100 Most Powerful Women In The World, 2011-2014 🙌🏾 Ngozi, you are the epitome of #BLACKEXCELLENCE and a trailblazer for women around the world!! ✊🏾 I’m inspired by your intelligence and vision, you are history in the making 🖤 #BlackHistoryMonth 🇳🇬🦅♥️

A post shared by Naomi Campbell (@naomi) on Feb 16, 2019 at 5:31pm PST

And today, here’s what Okonj-Iweala had to say about Campbell with this tweet:

Two powerful women in fashion and banking/economics together – this is the content we signed up for.

Tags: , ,

About The Author

Bernard Dayo writes on film, TV, and culture. You can follow on him on Twitter @BernardDayo.

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may like

Vincent Desmond February 18, 2019

The Trailer For the documentary film ’Life At The Bay’ looks rather promising

2019 is off to a great start as people are being more hands-on in the mission to own and change ...

Bernard Dayo February 15, 2019

Davido is set become the first Nigerian panelist on ‘Comedy Central Roast’

Comedy Central Roast is a popular American TV series which features a selected panel, made up of the celebrity’s peers ...

Bernard Dayo February 14, 2019

The premiere of ‘Opinionated’ has some wrong opinions about feminism and being gay and it will make you weep

Nigerian talk shows are so vastly bland that the more I try to maintain my disinterest, the more they keep ...

Bernard Dayo February 13, 2019

Choke Me Daddy: This picture of Tobi Bakre strangling a horse has produced a new internet meme

If you have been following the social media of Tobi Bakre lately, you’d see that he has been in a ...

Bernard Dayo February 12, 2019

Jubilate, fans of ‘Jenifa’s Diary,’ the show has now been renewed for a fifteenth season

The long-surviving comedy series Jenifa’s Diary has been renewed for a fifteen season which will be out soon, and this ...

Bernard Dayo February 8, 2019

Everyone on Twitter came together to amplify #JusticeForRapeInNigeria and it was beautiful

Despite our current tumultuous political atmosphere, a majority of people on Twitter were riled up by the rape report that ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail