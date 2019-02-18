We didn’t think we needed a picture of Naomi Campbell and Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala together but now we do

We didn’t realise that supermodel Naomi Campbell is a huge fan of economist Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala. At the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland and over a beautiful dinner, Campbell shared a photo of both of them on her Instagram on Sunday, with a string of praise for the globally acclaimed economist.
The only person I wanted to meet this year at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland over a beautiful dinner we shared our strength’s and hope 🙌🏾 The BRILLIANT & BEAUTIFUL Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala; globally acclaimed economist, Nigeria’s first female Minister of Finance, active board member for a variety of large and impactful organizations like the African Risk Capacity, Standard Chartered Bank and Twitter – she’s one of Fortune’s 50 Greatest World Leaders in 2015 and Forbes Top 100 Most Powerful Women In The World, 2011-2014 🙌🏾 Ngozi, you are the epitome of #BLACKEXCELLENCE and a trailblazer for women around the world!! ✊🏾 I’m inspired by your intelligence and vision, you are history in the making 🖤 #BlackHistoryMonth 🇳🇬🦅♥️
And today, here’s what Okonj-Iweala had to say about Campbell with this tweet:
Thank you @NaomiCampbell for such kind words. And thank you for all you are doing to make fashion, architecture, and technology accessible to those without access on the continent, and for being a voice for people of African origin in the industry and around the world. pic.twitter.com/hMV8uUbK2a
— Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala (@NOIweala) February 18, 2019
Two powerful women in fashion and banking/economics together – this is the content we signed up for.
