Just In: Rights Activist, Deji Adeyanju granted bail

Human Rights Activist and Convener of Concerned Nigerians, Deji Adeyanju, has been released on bail by a Kano State Magistrate Court after 63 days in prison.

As reported by Premium Times, his associate confirmed that the bail bond required that he provides a senior civil servant with landed properties in Kano, N50,000 and his international passport.

Adeyanju was remanded in a Kano prison after he was rearrested on December 13 and charged by the Nigeria Police,  for culpable homicide allegedly committed in 2005, said to have been decided upon by the Kano High Court in 2009.

 

 

 

