Has the new queen of rap been crowned?

The 61st Grammy awards came and went this past Sunday and with it, the usual excitement we’ve come to expect from the acclaimed annual award show. There were a number of astounding performances from top-shelf artists like Janelle Monáe, Camila Cabello, Lady Gaga and even a few from Alicia Keys where she performed timeless classics while playing two pianos and wearing a Carmen Sandiego fedora – yes, you heard that right, a fedora. But all of that seemed to be overshadowed by a rapper who took 2018 by storm. Cardi B.

She made history Sunday night by becoming the first solo woman to win a Rap album Grammy. Her 2018 rap album “Invasion of Privacy” beat out top tier performers like Travis Scott, Mac Miller and Pusha T for the top spot and she was understandably emotional.

“I want to thank my daughter,” she said. “I’m not just saying thank you because she’s my daughter. It’s because, you know, when I found out I was pregnant, my album was not complete, like three songs that I was for sure having. And then you know, you know how it was, we was like, we have to get this album done so I could still do videos while I’m still not showing. And it was very long nights.”

Several artists took to social media to congratulate the 26-year-old rapper but the biggest one (by far) was waiting for her at home. Her 7-month-old daughter Kulture, must have been pretty pumped about that Grammy win because when Cardi got home, she uploaded a video to Instagram of the little girl saying “mama” for the first time. If the cute little voice doesn’t get you, Cardi’s reaction is sure to melt your heart. The rapper just stays winning at everything.

It wouldn’t be a proper awards show without some social media buzz. This new award and several nominations under her belt sparked a new conversation. Is Cardi B the new queen of rap? Has she stolen that crown from Nicki Minaj? A lot of people seem to think so. Nigerians, of course are very much involved in this as the topic is still trending on Twitter in Nigeria as I am writing this. There is a lot of uncertainty as to who sits on this imaginary throne but what is certain is that Cardi B has had an amazing couple of years and it doesn’t look like she’s slowing down any time soon.