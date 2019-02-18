NigeriaDecides: Snatch ballot boxes at the expense of your own life – Buhari warns

Following Saturday’s postponement of the 2019 General elections by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), President Muhammadu Buhari has assured Nigerians that the issues behind the move will be investigated, with the President warning that anyone planning to snatch ballot boxes during the forthcoming elections will do so “at the expense of his own life.”

President Buhari who disclosed this at an emergency meeting of the All Progressives Congress (APC) caucus in Abuja on Monday, expressed confidence in his ability to win the presidential elections based on the support he has garnered across the country, having campaigned in the 36 states, stressed that he does not need anybody to rig election of his behalf.

“I do not expect anybody to make any disturbance. I have briefed the law enforcement agencies and the military. They’ve identified [the] hotspots, [and] flashpoints and should be prepared to move. We have made as much arrangement as possible, as much as the country can afford.

“Anybody who decides to snatch ballot boxes or lead thugs to disturb, it may be the last unlawful action you will take,” he said.

“I rarely give the military and the police [the power] to be ruthless. We are not going to be blamed but we won’t rig election. I want Nigerians to be respected; let them vote whoever they want across the parties. I’m not afraid of it.

“The whole 36 states in Nigeria, I went round. I think I have got enough support across the country to look after me. So I’m going to warn anybody who thinks he has enough influence in his locality to lead a body of thugs to snatch boxes or to disturb the voting system, he will do it at the expense of his own life,” he added.

Watch video below: