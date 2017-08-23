Boko Haram kills 6 in Borno village over members’ arrest

Boko Haram insurgents have killed six men in Kijimatari village in northeast Borno on Tuesday, AFP reports.

It reported that 9 terrorists stormed the village at 2am, broke into the homes of six men and slit their throats.

It was learnt that the village chief was one of the victims.

“The attackers evaded a nearby military checkpoint by entering the village through bush paths,” said Ibrahim Liman, the head of a local anti-jihadist militia force.

“The chief of the village was among the victims and it was clear the victims were deliberately targeted.”

Local resident Kulo Musa said that while the attackers had carried guns, they “chose to use knives” to avoid alerting soldiers manning a nearby checkpoint.

He said it was a reprisal attack for the arrest of two Boko Haram members who moved into the village claiming to have been displaced from their homes by the jihadists two months earlier.

“We believe the attackers suspected the six people they killed of tipping off the military which led to the arrest of the two Boko Haram fighters,” he said.