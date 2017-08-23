U.S. Navy sacks Admiral in charge of crashed warship

by Adedotun Michael

The U.S. Navy has relieved the admiral in charge, Vice Adm. Joseph Aucoin, of the service’s 7th Fleet based in Japan due to “loss of confidence” in his ability to command, following four embarrassing accidents this year, two of which killed sailors at sea.

In a statement on Wednesday, the Navy named Rear Adm. Phil Sawyer as Aucoin’s replacement.

The statement said, “Adm. Scott Swift, commander of U.S. Pacific Fleet, today relieved the commander of Seventh Fleet, Vice Adm. Joseph Aucoin, due to a loss of confidence in his ability to command.Rear Adm. Phil Sawyer, who has already been nominated and confirmed for the position and promotion to vice admiral, will assume command immediately.

The move was precipitated by a deadly collision on Monday of the destroyer USS John S. McCain with a much heavier oil tanker in Malacca heading to Singapore, and a June 17 accident in which the destroyer USS Fitzgerald was ripped open by a larger Japanese container ship.

According to Admiral Swift, seven sailors were killed in the Fitzgerald disaster while some of the 10 sailors reported missing from the McCain are dead.

Vice Admiral Aucoin has been the 7th Fleet commander since September 2015. Prior to that, he was the deputy chief of naval operations for warfare systems.