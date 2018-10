There are indications that 25-year-old midwife and aid worker with the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), Hauwa Leman, kidnapped sometime in March by the Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP), a faction of Boko Haram, in Rann, Borno has been executed.

As reported by TheCable, the terrorists also promised to keep Leah Sharibu, the last of the Dapchi school girls still in captivity, as “a slave for life.”