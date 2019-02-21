Article

BREAKING: INEC pegs total PVC collected for 2019 elections at 72.8 million

The Independent National Electoral Commission has on Thursday revealed that a total of 72,775,502 million Nigerians have collected Permanent Voter Cards ahead of the 2019 General Elections, adding that 11,228,582 PVCs were not collected for the polls.

Chairman of the commission, Professor Mahmood Yakubu, disclosed this in Abuja during a daily briefing by the election management body following the rescheduled Presidential and National Assembly elections earlier slated for Saturday, 16th February 2019.

The number of PVCs collected represents 86.36 percent of the 84,004,084 Nigerians that registered to vote.

 

 

 

