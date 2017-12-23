Buhari beat a sitting President in 2015…nobody can face him – Marwa

Former military administrator of Lagos, Buba Marwa has said President Muhammadu Buhari will win with a huge landslide at the 2019 Presidential election.

Marwa, a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress said this in an interview with The Sun.

He said Buhari’s victory is a “forgone conclusion.”

“The president’s victory in 2019 will be a huge landslide. In 2015, he beat a sitting president. In 2019, tell me, who will he be facing?” Marwa asked.

“His victory is a foregone conclusion. Other parties should be strategising towards 2023 because 2019 would be a no contest.

“That is the reality. We are praying for his good health.”

He also did an analysis of votes from each geo-political zones.

“Look at the performance, look at the votes that came out of Kano and what is possible and compare Kano votes, for instance, to the south-east votes,” Marwa said.

“By the time you remove Imo state that is APC, total the votes for the rest of the states in the southeast and Kano. That is one.

“Then, look at the votes of the northwest; the entire northwest votes, actually, are more than south-south and south-east.

“Obviously, an unpopular candidate from the North can be beaten. But when you have somebody like President Buhari taking full advantage of the North West, add that to the North East, it is almost double of the votes from the south-south and the south-east.

“In essence, the total registered voters of south-south and south-west combined is equivalent to north-west alone – each with about 17.6m voters. Assuming those cancel out in 2019, compare to 2015 results, the south-west, an APC zone, breaks the equilibrium with nearly 14 million voters.

“Then comes the north-east zone, with 9 million voters and four APC governors out of six . And we still have North Central also with 9 million voters and all six APC governors.”

What we think:

Former President Goodluck Jonathan and his supporters also exhibited this level of confidence before the 2015 elections, which he lost as an incumbent.

Marwa’s explanation that Buhari is the president and cannot lose is false, as recent history has shown.