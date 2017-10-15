For Buhari to deliver his promises, Nigerians need to tolerate more debts – Adeosun

Minister of Finance, Kemi Adeosun has said Nigerians will have to tolerate more borrowings by President Muhammadu Buhari to deliver his promises.

Background:

President Buhari had written to the Senate seeking approval for $5bn loan.

What Adeosun said:

The minister made this statement on Sunday at a joint press conference with Godwin Emefiele, governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, in Washington DC.

Nigeria’s debt to GDP ratio is one of the lowest.

Nigerians need to tolerate a little more debt in the short-term to deliver infrastructures.

“Nigeria’s debt to GDP ratio is one of the lowest. We are at 19%, but most advanced countries have over 100%. I am not saying we need to move to 100%, but I am saying we need to tolerate a little more debt in the short-term to deliver the rails, the roads and power so as to generate economic activities, jobs, revenue, which would be used to pay back the debt,” she said.

“I assure you that this government is very prudent around debt. We don’t borrow recklessly and we have no intention of bequeathing unserviceable debts on Nigerians.”

Adeosun said the finance ministry and Debt Management Office (DMO) have been monitoring state governments to ensure that they don’t borrow more than they can service.

“Any state government has to come to us to get an approval to borrow. We perform debt sustainability analysis and if the repayment is more than 40 per cent of their revenue, we turn it down. So many people are talking of how many loans we are approving, they don’t talk about how many loans we are turning down,” she said.

“Many do not go through and we are constantly monitoring state governments to ensure that the debts that they take on is sustainable. The problem with some of the states that have debt problems are legacy issues that were there before they came in. But since, we came in, we have been very strict, trying to make sure states do not borrow more than they can service.”