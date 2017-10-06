Buhari will provide 360,000 jobs for the youth soon – Emefiele

Central Bank governor, Godwin Emefiele has said President Muhammadu Buhari will fulfil his promise to provide 360,000 jobs for youths nationwide.

He said this at a stakeholders’ meeting of the operational framework for the Accelerated Agricultural Development Scheme (AADS).

According to him, AADS was targeted primarily at unemployed youths between the ages of 18 and 35.

He said a minimum of 10,000 youths in each state will be trained and employed.

“I believe we are on the verge of something very significant with the AADS.

“This scheme has been designed to create an ecosystem with the active participation of the public sector, state governments and the private sector,’’ he said.

“It will also assist farmers in embracing modern farming practices, such as use of tractors and irrigation schemes.

“It aims to reduce cost of production with availability of high quality inputs at competitive prices and lowering delivery cost of extension services,’’ he explained.