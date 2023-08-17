Burna Boy Counters Doubters with Upcoming Album “I Told Them…”

In a candid conversation with the Los Angeles Times, Grammy-winning Nigerian sensation Damini Ogulu, popularly known as Burna Boy, opened up about the persistent skepticism he faces from his fellow countrymen, who often undermine his achievements by comparing him to American music icons.

Burna Boy’s forthcoming album, aptly titled “I Told Them…,” is his unapologetic response to the constant stream of doubters who have tried to discredit him at every juncture of his career journey.

Reflecting on this sentiment, Burna Boy lamented how he, the self-proclaimed “African Giant,” frequently finds himself pitted against the surge of emerging American rappers in the eyes of his Nigerian compatriots.

His frustration is palpable as he pointedly shared, “To this day, there’s many Nigerians who can tell you an American rapper who just started their career, and they’ll say they’re bigger than Burna Boy. They don’t understand it. They’ll say, ‘There’s no way someone who talks like me can even be on the same level as an American artist.”

But Burna Boy isn’t backing down. His upcoming album is a declaration of self-assuredness, a stand against those who’ve tried to belittle his accomplishments. He is addressing the doubters head-on, reminding them that he has earned his place on the international stage through undeniable talent and relentless dedication.

This issue isn’t just about individual perceptions; it reflects a broader transformation in the global music landscape. Burna Boy highlighted the shift in the Nigerian music scene, where American songs once dominated airwaves but have now taken a backseat to the global explosion of afrobeats. It’s a testament to the power of afrobeats’ rhythms and melodies that have captured hearts beyond Nigeria’s borders, carving out a distinct space in the international music arena.

In a world where musical genres are constantly evolving and transcending geographical boundaries, Burna Boy’s journey stands as a symbol of resilience and cultural pride. The rise of afrobeats is a testament to the creative force that artists like Burna Boy bring to the table. Through his music, he’s not only making his mark but also rewriting the narrative of what’s possible for African artists on the global stage.

In conclusion, Burna Boy’s candid interview with the Los Angeles Times sheds light on the challenges he’s faced on his path to success. The upcoming album “I Told Them…” is his bold assertion against the doubters and a testament to the growing influence of afrobeats in reshaping the global music scene.

