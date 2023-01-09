CBN’s new policy on cash withdrawal limits goes into effect nationwide

Individual and corporate cash withdrawal limitations under CBN’s new policy go into effect today.

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) implemented a new regulation capping weekly cash withdrawals at N5 million for businesses and N500,000 for individuals as of December 6, 2022.

In addition, cheques sent to a third party in excess of N100,000 can no longer be cashed at the counter. From now on, the funds would be deposited directly into their respective bank accounts.

If for whatever reason, you need to withdraw more money than the maximum allowed each day, you will be charged a processing fee of 3% for individuals and 5% for businesses.

Customers who wish to withdraw more than the allowed amounts must provide Payee’s valid government-issued ID, passport, or driver’s license; Payee’s Bank Verification Number (BVN); Payer’s and Payee’s Taxpayer Identification Numbers (TINs).  The withdrawal must also be approved in writing by the bank’s managing director or chief executive officer.

The CBN revealed the new limitations in a circular dated December 6, 2022, and they are a 400% increase from the previous limits of N100,000 and N1 million, respectively.

Yesterday, banks increased sensitization efforts, using several email alerts to the banking public to urge clients to comply with the regulation.

The policy’s execution was nevertheless divisive among specialists and clients.

Other analysts said despite the many hurdles the policy will create for businesses, and the risks associated with e-payment use, the policy also comes with some benefits to the naira and curbing inflation.

Tags: , , ,

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may also like

YNaija January 9, 2023

Six hostages, including four children rescued after Edo train attack

According to the state administration of Edo, six hostages who had been taken during an attack on a train station ...

YNaija January 9, 2023

Petrol subsidy is ‘organised crime’ and I will end it if elected president – Peter Obi

Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate Peter Obi has called the current petrol subsidy system in Nigeria “organised crime.” Obi made ...

YNaija January 5, 2023

Incoming President will be walking into N77trn debt – DMO

According to Patience Oniha, director general of the Debt Management Office (DMO), by the time President Muhammadu Buhari’s term expires ...

YNaija January 4, 2023

Tinubu should be praised for Lagos transformation – Sanwo-Olu

To paraphrase Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, the development master plan being followed by successive administrations in Lagos State was conceived by ...

YNaija January 2, 2023

Rumors concerning my health are now stale gist – Tinubu

Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the presidential candidate for the All Progressives Congress (APC), has dismissed the much-talked-about health problem that has ...

YNaija January 2, 2023

Obasanjo trying to get third term through Obi – PDP campaign council

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has been criticized by the presidential campaign committee of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for endorsing ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail