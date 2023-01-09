Asking for body count is pointless – Joeboy

The Nigerian musician Joeboy believes it is futile to ask a potential partner for their body count.

The number of partners a person has “slept with” is their “body count.” At least in Africa, it is typical practice for a couple in love to inquire about the other’s body count.

Joeboy tweeted on Sunday that he doesn’t think it’s appropriate to ask a significant other such probing inquiries.

The vocalist explained why this is the case by saying that it is impossible to know if the respondent is being sincere.

“Asking for body count is pointless. If they tell you that it’s three, how do you know it’s three for real?” Joeboy wrote.

Since gaining prominence in his country’s music scene, the songwriter has established himself as a major player.

The Afro-pop musician recently shared that the year 2022 was the year he finally discovered happiness, fulfillment, and love. He stated that he wishes the same for everyone.

“2022, I found inner peace, I found purpose, found love and I am grateful for everyone that rocked with me,” he had said.

“2023 is definitely a year for love and happiness and I hope everyone finds it.”

The singer made his music incursion with his single ‘Baby’.

The song was released under ‘Empawa Africa’, a record label owned by Mr. Eazi, the musician who discovered him in 2017.

In 2021, Joeboy released his debut album ‘Somewhere Between Beauty & Magic’.

This followed after he put out an extended play titled ‘Love & Light’.

Joeboy won the ‘Best Artiste in African Pop’ category at the 2019 All Africa Music Awards (AFRIMA).

He also won the ‘Best Pop’ category at the 2020 Soundcity MVP Awards Festival.

The singer was nominated for multiple City People Entertainment Awards and The Headies.

Tags: , ,

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may also like

YNaija January 9, 2023

Thousands petition 8th AFRIMA to disqualify Brymo over “hate speech”

There have been thousands of calls for artist Brymo to be disqualified from the All Africa Music Awards (AFRIMA) due ...

YNaija January 7, 2023

‘The best of them all’ — Judy Austin celebrates husband Yul Edochie on his 41st birthday

Judy Austin, Yul Edochie’s second wife, took to social media to wish the Nollywood actor a happy birthday. On Saturday, ...

YNaija January 7, 2023

Stay and rebuild Nigeria – Oyedepo cautions Nigerian youths against japa

Bishop David Oyedepo has issued a warning to young people to avoid the ‘Japa’ syndrome (leaving Nigeria for greener pastures). ...

YNaija January 7, 2023

I’ve had two abortions – Phyna

Phyna, the winner of Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) season seven, says she has had two abortions in the past. The ...

YNaija January 7, 2023

Basketmouth’s estranged wife advises ladies not to hurry into marriage if they are not ready

Elsie Okpocha, the former wife of comedian Basketmouth, has counseled women not to hurry into marriage before they are ready. ...

YNaija January 6, 2023

He was ‘extremely narcissistic, controlling and verbally abusive’ – Fancy Acholonu on why she broke up with Alex Ekubo

Fancy Acholonu, Alexx Ekubo’s ex-lover, has finally opened up about their breakup. Since Acholonu publicly apologized to the Film star in ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail