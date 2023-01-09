Six hostages, including four children rescued after Edo train attack

According to the state administration of Edo, six hostages who had been taken during an attack on a train station in the state have been freed.

On Monday, the state administration issued a statement announcing the development.

A man in his sixties, a woman and her infant, a girl of six, and two younger children, ages two and five, were among the rescued.

Several people were taken hostage by gunmen from the train station in Igueben LGA, Edo state, on Saturday.

Abductees were allegedly at the Igueben train station in Delta state, preparing to travel to Warri.

Thirty hostages, at the very least, were taken.

“We are confident that the other victims will be rescued soon as the highly motivated security personnel are in high spirits and have doubled down on the hot chase of the kidnappers,” Chris Nehikhare, Edo commissioner for information, said in the statement on Monday.

“As events unfold in the bushes, be assured that we will keep you posted and we crave the support of all stakeholders, particularly the media, to stay with the facts and avoid sensational reports that could further inflict emotional pain on the families and friends of the victims who are already in distress.

“Operation Bush Combing continues.”

