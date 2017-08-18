Charlottesville: Theresa May faces more pressure to cancel Trump’s visit

More pressure has been mounted on UK prime minister, Theresa May to cancel Donald Trump’s visit to the United Kingdom after his statement on the Charlottesville violence.

This came after Trump again cast blame for the violence in Charlottesville on “both sides.”

May criticized Trump’s remarks, telling reporters, “I see no equivalence between those who propound fascist views and those who oppose them. I think it is important for all those in positions of responsibility to condemn far-right views wherever we hear them.”

Scottish First minister, Nicola Sturgeon said, “I think the idea of President Trump making a state visit to the U.K. is unthinkable and perhaps it is time for the Prime Minister just to put that beyond doubt.”

“I know there is a convention that leaders in one country will not comment on the comments or actions of leaders in another, but some issues are too fundamental for diplomatic silence. It matters to all of us that we stand up and are counted to combat the ideology of the far-right.”

“A state visit by Donald Trump would shame this country and betray all we stand for. Theresa May should revoke the invitation immediately,” said Nia Griffith, the shadow defense secretary.

The call also came in June after Trump criticized and misrepresented London Mayor Sadiq Khan just hours after the terrorist attack on London Bridge.

A petition signed by 2 million people asking that the visit be cancelled was also submitted in February.